GASTECH-India's GAIL expects to source 20 to 25% of LNG on short-term or spot basis

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

September 07, 2023 — 12:06 am EDT

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - India's top distributor of natural gas, GAIL (India) Ltd GAIL.NS, expects to secure about 20% to 25% of its supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a short-term or spot market basis, its marketing director, Sanjay Kumar, said on Thursday.

The rest will be via long-term contracts, Kumar told the Gastech industry conference in Singapore, adding that the company would tap spot markets to meet seasonal demand or volatility.

