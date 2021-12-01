Gassco takes over outage reporting for Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant

OSLO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas infrastructure operator Gassco has taken over the reporting of outages at the country's only liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the Arctic town of Hammerfest from operator Equinor EQNR.OL, the companies said.

A notice published on Gassco's transparency website on Wednesday showed there was no change in status for the plant, which is due to remain offline until March 31 of 2022.

Equinor remains the operator of the facility, also known as Melkoeya LNG, a Gassco spokeswoman told Reuters.

Melkoeya, which can process 18 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day, has been out of service for over a year following a fire that raised concerns over safety practices.

Equinor said it moved reporting from its own transparency page to comply with European rules that require publication of operating data on an authorised Inside Information Platform (IIP), such as Gassco's site, by Dec. 31 2021.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Terje Solsvik)

