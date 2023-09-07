Gasoline unit shut at Marathon Galveston Bay refinery -sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) was shut at Marathon Petroleum's MPC.N 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, after a fire on Thursday night, said three people familiar with the plant.

The fire broke out in the regenerator of the 140,000-bpd FCC, the sources said. No injuries were reported following the fire.

A Marathon spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss the operations at the refinery, which is the fourth largest by capacity in the United States.

Earlier on Thursday, Marathon warned Texas City residents about noise from a steam leak at the power plant supplying the refinery. Production was not affected by that upset, sources told Reuters. NL1N3AJ2F0

In a May 15 fire on a reformer at the refinery, an employee was killed and two contract workers were injured. Marathon is repairing the reformer.

A contract worker was killed in March at the refinery when he was electrocuted.

The FCC uses a fine, powder catalyst to convert gas oil into unfinished gasoline.

In the FCC regenerator, carbon collected in the conversion process is burned off of the catalyst so it can be reused.

The reformer converts refining byproducts into octane-boosting components added to unfinished gasoline to make premium grades.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sohini Goswami)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.