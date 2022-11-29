Gasoline shortages affecting about a quarter of Hungary's filling stations - news website

BUDAPEST, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Temporary gasoline shortages could be affecting about a quarter of Hungary's filling stations, including as many as 100 owned by oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU, news site Telex.hu reported on Tuesday.

The shortages are partly due to the boost in demand resulting from the government's introduction of a price cap a year ago to reduce the impact of inflation on consumers, but maintenance at MOL's main refinery has also caused a drop in supplies, according to the report.

Partial shortages that lasted a few hours affected about one fifth of all MOL petrol stations in the past few days, the company told the website. MOL owns about 500 stations in Hungary.

MOL said that since the introduction of the fuel price cap demand at its stations had jumped while competitors had significantly reduced their imports.

MOL had supplied "to some extent" about 1,700 of the 2,000 filling stations in Hungary during recent months, the company told Telex.

MOL said that its Danube refinery was still working at partial capacity and it was unclear when the maintenance would be completed, but added that "this week it is still worth counting on supply shortages."

MOL did not reply to emails from Reuters seeking comment on the shortages and the maintenance at its Danube refinery.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government introduced the fuel price cap last November, but supply problems forced it to narrow the scope of the scheme in July, so that drivers of company cars were no longer able to buy at the reduced price.

On Monday the government said that Hungary can only maintain the price cap beyond Jan. 1 if oil shipments from Russia flow without interruption and MOL's Danube refinery operates continuously.

Earlier this month MOL said that it was temporarily curbing fuel deliveries to some retailers as oil supplies from Russia fell "substantially" below normal levels and maintenance at its refinery in Hungary caused a drop in capacity.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

