NEW DELHI, May 20 (Reuters) - Asian refining margin for gasoline GL92-SIN-CRK climbed to a fresh record high of $37.27 per barrel on Friday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data which goes back to the year 2000.

The crack was at $31.75 a barrel a day earlier.

