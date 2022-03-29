Gasoil storage rates in Europe’s ARA hub hit record lows - Kulsen

By Rowena Edwards

AMSTERDAM, March 29 (Reuters) - Rates to store gasoil in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp trading hub have hit historic lows of 1.50-2.00 euros per cubic metre each month, Insights Global's Patrick Kulsen told Reuters at a conference in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

Gasoil stocks include diesel and heating oil. Europe is facing the prospect of a diesel supply shortage as sanctions on Russia, Europe’s largest supplier of diesel and related fuels, have compounded an already-tight diesel supply situation.

Limited availability has pushed European diesel’s six-month spread LGOc1-LGOc7 into steep backwardation, with the spread reaching record highs earlier this month.

Backwardation means that prompt prices are higher than future contract prices, reflecting near-term demand that encourages traders to release oil from storage to sell it.

The market structure has forced storage firms to offer lower rates to encourage business, industry sources told Reuters on the sidelines of the S&P Global Platts European Oil & Energy Storage Conference in Amsterdam.

Storage companies are facing further pressure from upcoming new storage capacity. The HES Hartel Tank Terminal, developed at Maasvlakte in the port of Rotterdam, is on track to be operational this year, Dutch tank terminal firm HES International told Reuters on Tuesday.

The terminal will offer 1.3 million cubic metres of storage capacity for gasoline, diesel, gasoil, jet fuel and biofuels.

BP is connecting to the new terminal by pipeline from its 377,000 barrel per day (bpd) Rotterdam refinery, which will reduce BP’s demand for storage facilities elsewhere, industry sources said.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards Editing by Mark Potter)

