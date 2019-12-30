Markets
GasLog Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of GasLog Ltd's 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: GLOG.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1876), with shares changing hands as low as $25.27 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.73% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GLOG.PRA was trading at a 5.04% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 0.03% in the "Energy" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GLOG.PRA shares, versus GLOG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GLOG.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on GasLog Ltd's 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:

GLOG.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, GasLog Ltd's 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: GLOG.PRA) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GLOG) are down about 1.8%.

