Gaslog Partners LP - Unit (GLOP) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Gaslog Partners LP - Unit said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.41%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 132.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 17.40 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gaslog Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 19.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOP is 0.09%, an increase of 20.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.85% to 11,730K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOP is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gaslog Partners LP - Unit is 8.91. The forecasts range from a low of 7.78 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 4.92% from its latest reported closing price of 8.49.

The projected annual revenue for Gaslog Partners LP - Unit is 384MM, a decrease of 0.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,366K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 1,183K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 1,183K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,038K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 94.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOP by 2,153.86% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 897K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares, representing an increase of 14.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOP by 45.96% over the last quarter.

Gaslog Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership's fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a master limited partnership but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. The Partnership's principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537, Piraeus, Greece.

