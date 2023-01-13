GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $6.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GasLog Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GasLog Partners LP to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $98.3 million, up 11.49% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GasLog Partners LP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GasLog Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GasLog Partners LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.24, which means GasLog Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

