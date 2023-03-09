GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Moves -1.75%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $8.44, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GasLog Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GasLog Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $89.2 million, up 4.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $362.05 million, which would represent changes of -1.86% and -2.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GasLog Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GasLog Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GasLog Partners LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.07, which means GasLog Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

