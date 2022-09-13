GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Moves -1.28%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $6.16, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 4.32% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GasLog Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, down 20.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $75.19 million, down 6.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $329.25 million, which would represent changes of +7.91% and +0.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GasLog Partners LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GasLog Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note GasLog Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.53, so we one might conclude that GasLog Partners LP is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.