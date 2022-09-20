GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed the most recent trading day at $5.84, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 9.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.

GasLog Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GasLog Partners LP to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $75.19 million, down 6.64% from the year-ago period.

GLOP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $329.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.91% and +0.95%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GasLog Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GasLog Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, GasLog Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.4, which means GasLog Partners LP is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.