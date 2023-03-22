GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $8.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.65% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GasLog Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GasLog Partners LP to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $89.2 million, up 4.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $362.05 million, which would represent changes of -1.86% and -2.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GasLog Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GasLog Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GasLog Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.94 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.34, so we one might conclude that GasLog Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

