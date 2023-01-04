GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $6.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.87% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 6.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GasLog Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 60% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $98.3 million, up 11.49% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GasLog Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GasLog Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GasLog Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.92 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.08, so we one might conclude that GasLog Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

