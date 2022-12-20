GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $6.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.6%.

GasLog Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 60% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $98.3 million, up 11.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $364.36 million. These totals would mark changes of +53.96% and +11.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GasLog Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GasLog Partners LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note GasLog Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.74.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

