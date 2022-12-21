GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $6.86, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 18.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

GasLog Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 60% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $98.3 million, up 11.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $364.36 million. These totals would mark changes of +53.96% and +11.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GasLog Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GasLog Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, GasLog Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.17. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.93.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

