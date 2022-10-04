GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $5.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.73% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 10.41% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GasLog Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GasLog Partners LP to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $75.19 million, down 6.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $329.25 million, which would represent changes of +7.91% and +0.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GasLog Partners LP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GasLog Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GasLog Partners LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.07.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



