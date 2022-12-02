GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $8.04, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 10.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.93%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GasLog Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GasLog Partners LP to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $98.3 million, up 11.49% from the year-ago period.

GLOP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $364.36 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +53.96% and +11.72%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GasLog Partners LP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GasLog Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, GasLog Partners LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.69, so we one might conclude that GasLog Partners LP is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

