GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -92% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.68, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLOP was $2.68, representing a -84.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.06 and a 77.67% increase over the 52 week low of $1.51.

GLOP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). GLOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.14. Zacks Investment Research reports GLOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -33.79%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLOP Dividend History page.

