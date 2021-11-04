GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that GLOP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.55, the dividend yield is .72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLOP was $5.55, representing a -6.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.94 and a 164.29% increase over the 52 week low of $2.10.

GLOP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). GLOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38. Zacks Investment Research reports GLOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.57%, compared to an industry average of -8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the glop Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

