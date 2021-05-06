GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GLOP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.07, the dividend yield is 1.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLOP was $3.07, representing a -48.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.95 and a 46.19% increase over the 52 week low of $2.10.

GLOP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). GLOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports GLOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -24.03%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLOP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

