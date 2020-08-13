GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -77.27% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.45, the dividend yield is 11.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLOP was $4.45, representing a -78.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.58 and a 195.01% increase over the 52 week low of $1.51.

GLOP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). GLOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports GLOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.69%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLOP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GLOP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GLOP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 34.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GLOP at 3.52%.

