Dividends
GLOP

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -77.27% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.45, the dividend yield is 11.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLOP was $4.45, representing a -78.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.58 and a 195.01% increase over the 52 week low of $1.51.

GLOP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). GLOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports GLOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.69%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLOP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GLOP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have GLOP as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 34.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GLOP at 3.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLOP

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular