GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $6.80, marking a -1.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GasLog Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, GasLog Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 60%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $98.3 million, up 11.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $364.36 million. These totals would mark changes of +53.96% and +11.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GasLog Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GasLog Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GasLog Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.92, which means GasLog Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GLOP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

