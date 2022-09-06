GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $5.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.82% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GasLog Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GasLog Partners LP to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $75.19 million, down 6.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $329.25 million, which would represent changes of +7.91% and +0.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GasLog Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GasLog Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, GasLog Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.48.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



