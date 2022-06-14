Technology

GasLog Partners and Earthstone Energy are Aggressive Growth Stocks

It’s been a few years since we have seen Brian Bolan’s smiling face on camera and this week he gives a quick look at his new haircut and award winning smilie.  Brian has joined his peers at Zacks by coming on camera for the first time in this edition of Zacks Rank Buy.  We all missed him and are super glad to see him again even if we have to deal with his horrible sense of fashion (why does he always wear Ohio State gear?).

This week Brian look at two names in the energy space.  GasLog Partners GLOP is the first one and this is a play on the transportation of energy. The company ships Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) and is a play on the idea of Europe getting away from Russian gas.

The next stock Brian reviews is Earthstone Energy ESTE.  ESTE is seeing a nice move higher in earnings estimates and also has a great valuation.  Brian believes that the price of crude and natural gas will continue to move higher in the near term.


