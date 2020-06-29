Markets
GasLog Ltd's 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares Yield Pushes Past 11%

In trading on Monday, shares of GasLog Ltd's 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: GLOG.PRA) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $19.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 10.92% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GLOG.PRA was trading at a 19.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.64% in the "Energy" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GLOG.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on GasLog Ltd's 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:

In Monday trading, GasLog Ltd's 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: GLOG.PRA) is currently up about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GLOG) are up about 14.3%.

