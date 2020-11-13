GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

As you might know, GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. GasLog beat expectations with revenues of US$152m arriving 3.0% ahead of forecasts. The company also reported a statutory loss of US$0.03, 8.3% smaller than was expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:GLOG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for GasLog from six analysts is for revenues of US$728.0m in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 9.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with GasLog forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.50 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$727.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.50 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 14% to US$4.72, suggesting that the analysts might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values GasLog at US$10.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.25. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 9.7%, in line with its 11% annual growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.3% per year. So although GasLog is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on GasLog. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for GasLog going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for GasLog that you need to take into consideration.

