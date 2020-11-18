GasLog LP. (GLOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Dividends
GasLog LP. (GLOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GLOG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.96, the dividend yield is 6.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLOG was $2.96, representing a -71.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.32 and a 32.74% increase over the 52 week low of $2.23.

GLOG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). GLOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports GLOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 17.24%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

