GasLog LP. (GLOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

GasLog LP. (GLOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that GLOG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.86, the dividend yield is 3.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLOG was $5.86, representing a -9.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.50 and a 162.78% increase over the 52 week low of $2.23.

GLOG is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Stantec Inc (STN). GLOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.52. Zacks Investment Research reports GLOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 128.75%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLOG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

