GasLog LP. (GLOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

GasLog LP. (GLOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GLOG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLOG was $5.81, representing a -10.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.50 and a 160.54% increase over the 52 week low of $2.23.

GLOG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). GLOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.73. Zacks Investment Research reports GLOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 108.75%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

