GasLog LP. (GLOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

GasLog LP. (GLOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GLOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.2, the dividend yield is 44.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLOG was $10.2, representing a -46.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.97 and a 17.51% increase over the 52 week low of $8.68.

GLOG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). GLOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.58. Zacks Investment Research reports GLOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -35.09%, compared to an industry average of -21.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLOG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.