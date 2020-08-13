GasLog LP. (GLOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

GasLog LP. (GLOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -66.67% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.41, the dividend yield is 5.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLOG was $3.41, representing a -77.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.86 and a 33.73% increase over the 52 week low of $2.55.

GLOG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). GLOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.82. Zacks Investment Research reports GLOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.62%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

