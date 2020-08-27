‘Gasless’ Technical Update Brings USDC One Step Closer to Venmo
You can now send cryptodollars back and forth without paying a fee to the Ethereum network, according to the Centre Consortium in a Thursday blog post.
- Dubbed USDC 2.0, USD Coin (USDC) has integrated what are called âmeta transactionsâ natively to the dollar stablecoin platform. Now, users do not have to pre-fund their USDC-bearing wallets with ether (ETH) in order to send a transaction.
- Meta transactions allow USDC wallets and compatible applications to act as virtual âgas stationsâ by paying the associated mining fee that accompanies every Ethereum blockchain transaction.
- âThis [update] enables people to fund their non-custodial wallets with USDC and start using DeFi/dapps without also having to own ETH,â Coinbase developer Peter Jihoon Kim told CoinDesk.
- The update is backwards-compatible, meaning old USDC clients can continue using the network without upgrading.
- Centre also released a new on-chain signature schematic to help govern the project as new partners join the Coinbaseâ and Circle-founded project.
- USDC is the second-largest stablecoin by market cap at $1.4 billion.
