‘Gasless’ Technical Update Brings USDC One Step Closer to Venmo

You can now send cryptodollars back and forth without paying a fee to the Ethereum network, according to the Centre Consortium in a Thursday blog post.

Dubbed USDC 2.0, USD Coin (USDC) has integrated what are called âmeta transactionsâ natively to the dollar stablecoin platform. Now, users do not have to pre-fund their USDC-bearing wallets with ether (ETH) in order to send a transaction.

Meta transactions allow USDC wallets and compatible applications to act as virtual âgas stationsâ by paying the associated mining fee that accompanies every Ethereum blockchain transaction.

âThis [update] enables people to fund their non-custodial wallets with USDC and start using DeFi/dapps without also having to own ETH,â Coinbase developer Peter Jihoon Kim told CoinDesk.

The update is backwards-compatible, meaning old USDC clients can continue using the network without upgrading.

Centre also released a new on-chain signature schematic to help govern the project as new partners join the Coinbaseâ and Circle-founded project.

USDC is the second-largest stablecoin by market cap at $1.4 billion.

Read more: Circle Gets $25M From DCG to Drive USDC Mainstream

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.