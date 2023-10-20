Gasgrid publishes revised winter booking plan for Inkoo LNG terminal

Updates with further details, background

OSLO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Finland's Gasgrid, which operates the floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal at Inkoo, on Friday published a revised booking schedule for 6 slots between December and March, to help maintain stable supplies after the loss of a pipeline.

Each slot has a capacity of 800 gigawatt hours and would be available to book from next week, the preliminary update showed.

Finland is reliant on LNG shipments this winter after a gas pipeline connecting it with Estonia ruptured on Oct. 8 and will be out of operation until April at least.

Gasgrid had suspended terminal bookings following the Balticconnector incident to allow market participants time to adjust to the new import situation.

It may also offer ad-hoc additional spots for 500 GWh if needed, the company added.

One such spot for early November was offered on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, gas firm Elenger said it was bringing an LNG cargo from the U.S. to Inkoo in the second half of November.

Gasgrid said it planned to publish a finalised schedule on Tuesday, following the end of a consultation period on revised terminal rules to reflect the new situation.

The Inkoo LNG terminal, consisting of the Exemplar floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), started operations in March, capable of storing 1,000 GWh of energy and injecting around 140 GWh per day into the grid.

The FSRU was deployed to replace gas supplies from Russia which were cut in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

