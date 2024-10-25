Gas2Grid Limited Prepares for Pivotal AGM

Gas2Grid Limited (AU:GGX) has released an update.

Gas2Grid Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will review financial reports for the year ending June 2024 and vote on key resolutions, including the election of a director and approval for issuing up to 1.5 billion new shares. The meeting is a crucial event for investors to influence the company’s strategic directions and financial decisions.

For further insights into AU:GGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.