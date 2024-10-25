News & Insights

Gas2Grid Limited Prepares for Pivotal AGM

October 25, 2024 — 03:33 am EDT

Gas2Grid Limited (AU:GGX) has released an update.

Gas2Grid Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will review financial reports for the year ending June 2024 and vote on key resolutions, including the election of a director and approval for issuing up to 1.5 billion new shares. The meeting is a crucial event for investors to influence the company’s strategic directions and financial decisions.

