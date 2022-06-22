Gas tax holiday accomplishes little, costs a lot

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - This year, Americans may get a giveaway to go with their summer getaway. President Joe Biden wants permission from Congress to suspend the federal gasoline tax until the end of September, in a bid to shave a few cents off the price at the pump and blunt the impact of rapidly rising consumer prices. This may give Biden and his party a popularity bump ahead of November elections, but it would come at too high a cost.

Rising gas prices are noticeable and hit pocketbooks. But the consumer benefit from repealing them isn’t huge. The federal tax is only 18.4 cents per gallon. Most states impose a higher tax, which is why Biden is calling on them to suspend taxes too. Pennsylvania, for example, charges over three times as much as the federal levy.

Even if Biden gets his way, retailers and refiners will pocket some of the proceeds. Only about 70% https://budgetmodel.wharton.upenn.edu/issues/2022/6/15/effects-of-a-state-gasoline-tax-holiday of savings from recent state gas holidays in Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland were passed onto consumers, according to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. A longer March to December federal gas holiday would only save consumers between $16 and $47 https://budgetmodel.wharton.upenn.edu/issues/2022/3/11/effects-of-a-federal-gas-tax-holiday per capita, Wharton researchers estimate.

The inefficiency of a tax vacation, though, is less troubling than the big trade-offs that come with it. One is that the benefits would accrue unfairly. Richer Americans own more cars, and drive more. The highest-income quintile spent about four times https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=20772 as much on fuel as the bottom quintile as of 2013. That distribution presumably remains largely the same now as it did then.

Biden came to office in 2021 promising a clean-energy revolution. Yet shielding consumers, especially well-off ones, from high gas prices prolongs the shift in demand away from polluting fossil fuels. Higher gas prices help nudge the marginal traveler into considering mass transit, or an electric or more efficient vehicle. In the short term, more demand for gas – because it’s slightly cheaper – could create upward pressure on the prices producers charge.

What the holiday might do, of course, is rev up approval ratings for Biden’s Democratic party, in time for Congressional elections in November. American consumers often blame sitting administrations for high fuel prices. But as with any kind of holiday, the return to reality will be painful.

- President Joe Biden called on Congress on June 22 to suspend U.S. federal gas taxes until September.

- Congressional approval would be needed to lift the tax of 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.4 cents on diesel. Biden also called on states to suspend their fuel taxes temporarily.

- Suspending federal fuel taxes through September would reduce by about $10 billion the amount sent to the Highway Trust Fund, which receives proceeds from gas taxes in order to pay for roads and mass transit. Biden said other revenue could fill this gap.

