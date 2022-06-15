Gas subsidy not threatening Mexico's public finances, says chief economist

MEXICO CITY, June 15 (Reuters) - Mexico is likely to continue a subsidy on gasoline enacted to fight rising inflation, the chief economist at Mexico's finance ministry said on Wednesday, noting that the subsidy has not jeopardized the stability of public finances.

On an episode of Banorte's Norte Economico podcast, Rodrigo Mariscal said the cost of the government's subsidy of a special service and production tax (IEPS) is equivalent to 1% of Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP).

Mariscal said higher prices on Mexico's oil exports have compensated for the cost.

"What we can say with certainty is that we have sufficient fiscal space to be able to continue supporting the IEPS, without this harming or endangering the stability of public finances," Mariscal said.

He added that he believed the subsidy has prevented inflation from rising "around two percentage points."

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

