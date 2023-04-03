Gas shortfall in Australia's east coast less likely as supply outlook improves - regulator

Updates with detail on gas supply outlook

April 3 (Reuters) - The Australian competition regulator on Monday said the country's east coast gas market could have sufficient supply to meet its demand forecast in 2023 if LNG producers committed supply of at least an additional 3 petajoules (PJ) of gas to the domestic market.

An interim March report released by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) stated supply-demand outlook had improved by 27 PJ since its forecast in January 2023 due to rise in production estimates and drop in uncontracted gas.

East coast LNG producers are expected to have uncontracted gas in every quarter in 2023, which could be used to prevent any shortfalls, the regulator said.

The ACCC expects LNG producers to have excess uncontracted gas in all quarters of 2023 - with 33 PJ of uncontracted gas expected in the third quarter which could be sold domestically, internationally as LNG spot cargoes, or stored, it added.

The regulator in its March report said its forecasts showed the domestic market would need at least an additional 11 PJ of gas over currently contracted levels to ensure sufficient supply to meet demand in the third quarter of 2023.

"If gas supply is brought forward (through gas swaps), or if LNG producers commit further gas to the domestic market, then there should be sufficient supply to fulfill demand in the third quarter of 2023," the ACCC said in a statement.

However, it sees an 18 PJ of surplus gas available in the market in the fourth quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman, Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.