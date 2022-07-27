Gas shortage in Germany still avoidable, says network regulator

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Germany may not need to trigger the next phase of its gas emergency plan in the coming days and weeks as long as gas can still be added to its storages, the head of the country's network regulator said on Wednesday.

If gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remain at around 20% and all savings possibilities are made use of, there was a good chance that Germany would not experience a gas shortage, Klaus Mueller, head of the Bundesnetzagentur regulator, told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

