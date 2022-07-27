Gas shortage in Germany still avoidable, says network regulator

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Germany may not need to trigger the next phase of its gas emergency plan in the coming days and weeks as long as gas can still be added to its storages, the head of the country's network regulator said on Wednesday.

If gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remain at around 20% and all savings possibilities are made use of, there was a good chance that Germany would not experience a gas shortage, Klaus Mueller, head of the Bundesnetzagentur regulator, told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Kirsti Knolle, editing by Rachel More)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.