Gas producer Southwestern to buy Indigo Natural Resources for $2.7 bln

Arathy S Nair Reuters
June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. gas producer Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N said on Wednesday it will buy Haynesville basin explorer Indigo Natural Resources LLC for about $2.7 billion.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

