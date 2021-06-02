Gas producer Southwestern to buy Indigo Natural Resources for $2.7 bln

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. gas producer Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N said on Wednesday it will buy Haynesville basin explorer Indigo Natural Resources LLC for about $2.7 billion.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.