US Markets
EQT

Gas producer EQT Corp to buy private driller Alta Resources in $3 bln deal

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published

U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp said on Thursday it will buy Blackstone-backed Appalachian basin rival Alta Resources in a $2.93 billion deal.

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp EQT.N said on Thursday it will buy Blackstone-backed Appalachian basin rival Alta Resources in a $2.93 billion deal.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular