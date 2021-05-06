Gas producer EQT Corp to buy private driller Alta Resources in $3 bln deal

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp EQT.N said on Thursday it will buy Blackstone-backed Appalachian basin rival Alta Resources in a $2.93 billion deal.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.