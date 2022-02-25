Gas Prices Were Already Rising Before Russia Invaded Ukraine. What’s Next?

With the national average for a gallon of gas creeping toward $3.60 per gallon, filling your tank will increasingly strain your budget—and affect other prices too.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine this week is expected to push gas prices even higher than they’ve been trending over the last few months. And the increase isn’t likely to stop any time soon.

“A rise in gas demand, alongside a drop in total supply, is contributing to higher pump prices. However, increasing oil prices play the lead role in pushing gas prices higher,” an AAA spokesperson told Forbes Advisor by email. “Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb.”

Ahead of the international crisis, Americans had been facing higher costs at the pump due in large part to a return to the road after Covid lockdowns. In late 2021, President Joe Biden moved to release some oil reserves to push down prices.

But those efforts have been negated by the situation in Eastern Europe. While the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.41 in December, the national average on Feb. 25, the day after Russia invaded Ukraine, was $3.57, according to AAA. Akshay Rao, professor of marketing at the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management, says it’s impossible to tell at this point exactly how high gas prices will get.

An increase of 10 or 20 cents per gallon may not seem like a lot compared to other aspects of your budget that have been rising due to inflation, like housing. But seeing the number at the pump tick up when you fill your tank once or twice a week makes it something you notice acutely, Rao says.

“Nobody likes to buy gasoline,” he says. But rising gas prices affect the entire larger economy, he warns, and signal increases you’ll see in other categories, like groceries.

Why Gas Prices Are Rising in this Early Stage of the Ukraine Invasion

When Biden spoke on Tuesday ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the president acknowledged that the conflict would have an impact on fuel prices. The White House, he said, was monitoring energy supplies and coordinating with fuel producers to ensure stability for consumers.

“As we respond, my administration is using every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers from rising prices at the pump,” he said. “Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, here at home. We need to be honest about that.”

So why are you seeing gas prices rise at this early stage in the conflict?

Russia supplies about 12% of the world’s crude oil supply, which is used to make gasoline, Rao explains. If Russia decides not to sell it to the West—or if the West declines to buy what Russia is selling—countries like the U.S. must turn to other options. Though the U.S. has options to explore, AAA notes Energy Information Administration (EIA) data that there’s about 10% less crude oil available than a few weeks ago.

“What would you do if you run a gas station?” Rao asks. “Rational, forward-thinking gas stations will increase prices in anticipation of their raw materials increasing in price.”

And it’s not just gas station operators who are making moves—any industry that ships products is likely to raise prices to anticipate higher transportation costs. So gas prices rising due to international conflict isn’t just about a pinch at the pump—it could impact your entire bottom line.

For many Americans, the inflation we’ve seen due to supply and demand imbalances and supply chain logjams is already putting pressure on their budgets. The personal savings rate in the U.S. has dipped below pre-pandemic levels, indicating that Americans have less to stash away after paying their bills each month.

And without previous stimulus measures like the monthly child tax credit payments, many households may need to revisit their budgets in order to make do for the time being (pending tax refunds notwithstanding).

While a group of Democrats in the Senate has proposed a gas tax holiday through 2022 to ease pain for consumers at the pump, it has not gained traction on Capitol Hill.

