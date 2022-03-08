Gas Prices Soar To Over $4 Per Gallon. Here’s How To Save At The Pump

Gas prices are soaring. The current national average price of gas is now $4.17—a massive 55 cent increase from the average just a week ago, according to AAA.

In December, the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Short-Term Energy Outlook predicted retail gasoline prices would fall to $3.01 per gallon in January, and reach $2.88 per gallon on average over the year 2022.

However, that outlook didn’t factor inflation continuing to surpass records for recent history and the war between Russia and Ukraine. The war is aggravating prices as traders refuse to purchase Russian oil, removing millions of barrels from the global supply. Prices are likely to continue to flare as the U.S. moves toward a full ban on Russian oil imports.

Even before the war, gas prices were becoming unmanageable for Americans, and lawmakers have struggled to find a solution. A group of Democrats introduced a Senate bill in mid-February to stop charging federal tax (18.4 cents per fill) at the gas pump through 2022. The bill has been widely criticized for being unlikely to help consumers feel much relief—and it has made little movement in the chamber.

When gas prices will stop increasing remains unclear.

If you need help managing higher gas prices in the meantime, there are ways to save.

5 Ways to Save Money on Gas

Here are five tips to save money while fueling up:

1. Use Gas Apps to Find Cheap Gas Near You

There are a handful of helpful apps that will show you nearby gas stations and real-time prices of their gas. GasBuddy, for example, lets users update nearby gas prices and allows you to search by current location, ZIP code or city. GasBuddy also offers a free rewards card for users that provides discounts on gas. The card links directly to a checking account and is sent via mail.

Swiping the rewards card and that gas pump can save users up to 25 cents per gallon at the pump, according to GasBuddy’s website. GasBuddy makes money by selling customer data preferences to station operators, according to USA Today.

2. Enroll in Gas Rewards Programs

Those with a favorite gas station chain can benefit from enrolling in its rewards program. These programs reward returning customers by providing discounts every time they fill up.

Exxon Mobil Rewards+ rewards three points per gallon on fuel, and two points for every $1 spent in convenience stores and carwashes. Every 100 points redeemed will provide $1 off your purchase; a maximum of 5,000 points redeemed at once, totaling $50 in savings.

3. Take Advantage of Grocery Store Rewards Programs

Numerous grocery store chains have loyalty programs that provide gas rewards. Kroger’s fuel points program provides one fuel point for every $1 spent in Kroger stores.

Purchasing gas at Kroger gas stations provides the best redemption value of up to 1,000 fuel points for $1 off per gallon; at participating Shell stations, 100 points can be redeemed for 10 cents off per gallon.

There’s no limit to how many fuel points can be earned each month, but they expire the last day of the month after they are earned—so be sure to use them each month to maximize your discount.

4. Buy Gas with a Rewards Credit Card

Responsible credit card usage can reap rewards at the gas pump. Some credit cards have specific spending categories with high-percentage earning amounts, including gas.

Be sure to pay off your credit card balance in full each month to avoid extra costs to cover interest. Check out our picks for The Best Credit Cards For Gas.

5. Fill up on Mondays

A February survey by GasBuddy found that gas is the cheapest on Mondays in most states across the country, and Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday were the most expensive days.

Why Are Gas Prices So High?

High demand for crude oil and low supply are pushing gas prices upward. And though the Federal Reserve is anticipated to raise interest rates several times this year—which should eventually nudge prices back down—there are other factors at play internationally.

Crude oil, the natural resource used to produce gasoline and diesel fuel, has seen dramatic changes to its supply throughout the pandemic. When Covid-19 first hit worldwide, and fewer people were on the roads, major oil-producing companies cut back on their oil production.

In April 2021, the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline, was the target of a cyberattack that forced it offline for six days. The shutdown led to gas shortages nationwide, and pushed average prices above $3 before Memorial Day, when they were expected to rise.

A breach and spill in a key pipeline that supplies fuel to the southeast occurred on Oct. 1, and repairs were slowed by heavy rain and flooding.

The war in Ukraine is being cited as a compounding factor on these issues. Russia, which produces about 10% of the world’s oil supplies, is now being sanctioned due to its invasion of Ukraine. Some oil suppliers are declining to buy oil from Russia for fear of being caught up in those sanctions, further reducing global supply.

A March 2 statement from OPEC+, an alliance of oil-producing countries that includes Russia, signaled that it’s unlikely to boost production, according to the New York Times, and would continue to produce the amounts it agreed to in July 2021.

President Joe Biden released millions of reserve barrels in late 2021 to push prices down. The EIA credited his decision, as well as a downgraded oil consumption forecast due to the Omicron variant, for its forecast of lower prices—but also warned those projections could change.

The combined consequences of these scenarios mean states all over the country are seeing high gas prices. California’s average gas price per gallon is $5.44, and New York’s currently sits at $4.37.

Read more: Why Is Inflation So High?

