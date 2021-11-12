Gas prices may stay high if winter cold, imports don't rise -IEA head

ISTANBUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - It is possible that gas prices will stay elevated if winter is cold and Europe imports do not rise, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol said on Friday.

"If we don't have a harsh winter in Europe and Russia increases exports then we will see a relative softening of prices. However it is possible prices will stay elevated if gas inbound to Europe does not rise and winter is harsh," Birol said at an event in Istanbul.

