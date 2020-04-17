Gas Prices Low, but Nowhere to Go: How to Hedge Your Exposure to Plummeting Gas Prices Using ETFs

Although there haven’t been many, one of the benefits (at least for consumers) of the recent volatility in the markets is that oil prices and by extension gas prices have fallen to their lowest levels in years. Under normal circumstances, this would be quite a pleasant development with summer, the end of the school year, and family vacations just around the corner. However, most personal travel has been postponed indefinitely and even routine driving has reduced dramatically. In a time when there is literally almost nowhere to go, record low gas prices that we can’t take advantage of may seem like adding insult to injury.

Even though you may not be doing much driving right now, that doesn’t mean you can’t take to take advantage of the record low prices. If you’d like to go ahead and “lock-in” your effective gas price right now there is a way to do that, by taking a long position in gasoline. You could, of course, install a gas tank in your backyard, buy your gas now while it’s cheap, and store it for later. However, your spouse, not to mention the EPA, might not be too happy about your project. A more elegant solution, and one that your spouse will probably find more agreeable, is to hedge your exposure to gas prices using financial instruments. If the price of gasoline rises, your increased expense at the pump will be offset by an increase in the value of your hedge and if gas prices decline, the decline in value of your hedge will be offset by the lower cost of filling your tank.

Capping Your Gas Exposure

In years past, the financial instruments tied to the price of gasoline were pretty much limited to futures, which were largely inaccessible or impractical for the average investor. However, with the proliferation of commodity-based ETFs has come the US Gasoline Fund (UGA), which tracks the futures market for gasoline, and offers us a relatively simple method for hedging gasoline exposure that is accessible to retail investors.

We first talked about how using ETFs to hedge against gas prices several years ago, however, given the current rock bottom gasoline prices and our collective inability to take advantage of them, it seemed like an opportune time to highlight the strategy again and it provides a nice discussion point for clients as well as prospects. Regardless of whether the application of such a strategy actually makes sense for any given client, the conversation can only further your brand as an expert in your craft. We were reminded of a link a client forwarded to us a couple of years ago that we'll pass along; www.dqydj.net has a "How to Hedge Your Gas?" calculator that utilizes shares of UGA. That site could make your efforts a bit more scalable, but the math is hardly onerous on its own. Naturally, the price you pay at the pump on your block has a few added variables above and beyond the price of gasoline futures (state gas taxes, local competition/markup, etc.), but assuming all else is equal, shares of UGA could be used as a hedge against a client's gasoline price risk.

Again, there is no advanced math required to determine the exposure to UGA needed to effectively put a "locking gas cap" on a client's gasoline expenses. We'll walk through it quickly: Let's say you drive 15,000 miles per year and your vehicle gets 25 miles per gallon. If gas prices are $1.85/gallon today (based off EIA's 4/13/20 average retail prices) you will need a stockpile of 600 gallons or $1,110 worth of gas to get you through the next year. So, unless you want to go the tank-in-the-backyard route or you have a client that happens to own a fleet of vehicles and needs to hedge on a scale that justifies the use of futures, shares of UGA are probably your best bet for locking in gasoline prices. With UGA trading at around $12.50, you’ll need approximately 89 shares of UGA to effectively hedge your projected annual gas expenditure of $1,110.

Other Considerations

If gas prices fall to $1/gallon in your area, you still have shares of UGA with a cost basis of around $1.85 per gallon, and so you will not truly participate in the gas price relief that your neighbors are enjoying, but should gas prices move back to the $2.75 - $3.00 per gallon range that they were in a year ago, your increased fuel cost will be offset by the increased value of your shares of UGA. If your spouse drives another 10,000 miles per year and your teenagers do as well, you’ll want to adjust the calculation to reflect that. Also, depending upon the type of account such a hedge is placed within, some consideration to taxable gains in UGA may be appropriate. For your average client, the gains from locking in a lower gas price may not be eye-popping, but, it definitely provides a welcome topic for discussion outside of the coronavirus and recent market volatility and also shows off your financial savvy and outside-of-the-box thinking.

