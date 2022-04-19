Gas prices lift Norway's March trade surplus to record

OSLO, April 19 (Reuters) - Norway's trade surplus rose to a new record in March, boosted by soaring prices for its gas exports which hit record highs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, national statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

The March trade surplus hit 138.4 billion crowns ($15.65 billion), beating a previous record of 106 billion set in December.

With a daily output of around 4 million barrels of oil equivalent, almost equally divided between oil and gas, Norway has been a winner from the spike in global energy prices.

The country's exports totalled 226.3 billion crowns last month, of which half came from natural gas and 23% came from oil, the data showed.

($1 = 8.8458 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

