Gas Prices Have Reached An All-Time High. Here’s How You Can Save When Filling Up

For a short while, gas prices were going down, but now, prices at the pump are back up, averaging $3.83 across the nation as of Oct. 20, according to data from AAA. Some states are being especially hard hit. California, for instance, is seeing average gas prices of $5.88.

The pressure to save on fuel is as heavy as ever, and fortunately, there are a few moves motorists can make to fill up their tanks without draining their wallets.

Here are 5 ways to save on gas.

Use Apps To Find The Cheapest Gas Near You

Smartphone users should take advantage of apps that show them how much gas is going for at gas stations in their area, which can save money and, potentially, more time driving around (and less gas waste). Check out the apps GasBuddy and Gas Guru.

Map Our Your Journey Strategically

Taking the scenic route has its pleasures, particularly if one isn’t in a hurry, but in times of record-breaking prices at the pump, driving for the sake of enjoyment isn’t a savvy financial move. Instead, drivers should be aggressive in planning their routes to and from work and other essential destinations. Use apps like Waze and Google Maps to find the most direct and fuel-efficient route.

Sign Up For Gas Rewards Programs

Consumers that prefer one gas station chain over another should exploit that loyalty by signing up for that company’s rewards program, which will give users various rewards each time they fill up their tank.

One can also find similar gas rewards programs at certain convenience stores, chain grocery stores and big-box retailers.

Pay Cash

Some gas stations offer savings to drivers who pay in cash instead of with a credit or debit card (which may carry extra processing fees for the vendor). It’s worth a trip to the ATM to buy gallons with bills.

Use a Cashback on Gas Credit Card

If paying cash isn’t a reasonable option, definitely pay with a credit card that offers premium cashback percentages on gasoline purchases or other perks when buying gas.

