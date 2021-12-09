Gas Prices Expected To Drop Under $3 In 2022

Finally, there is federal guidance on when gas prices are expected to drop. And it’s sooner than you might think.

The national average price of gas is $3.34 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration—over a dollar higher than this time last year.

And while prices remain steep, they’re lower than where they were just a few weeks ago—and more relief is on the way. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Short-Term Energy Outlook forecasts retail gasoline prices to fall to $3.01 per gallon in January, and finally reach $2.88 per gallon on average over the year.

If you need help managing higher gas prices in the meantime, there are ways to save.

How to Save Money on Gas

Here are 4 tips to save money while fueling up:

Use gas apps to find cheap gas near you. There are a handful of helpful apps that will show you nearby gas stations and real-time prices of their gas. GasBuddy, for example, lets users update nearby gas prices and allows you to search by current location, ZIP code, or city. GasBuddy also offers a free rewards card for users that provides discounts on gas. The card links directly to a checking account and is sent via mail. Swiping the rewards card and that gas pump can save users up to 25 cents per gallon at the pump, according to GasBuddy’s website. GasBuddy makes money by selling customer data likes and dislikes to station operators, according to USA Today. Enroll in gas rewards programs. Those with a favorite gas station chain can benefit from enrolling in its rewards program. These programs reward returning customers by providing discounts every time they fill up. Exxon Mobil Rewards+ rewards three points per gallon on fuel, and two points for every $1 spent in convenience stores and carwashes. Every 100 points redeemed will provide $1 off your purchase; a maximum of 5,000 points redeemed at once, totaling $50 in savings. Take advantage of grocery store rewards programs. Numerous grocery store chains have loyalty programs that provide gas rewards. Kroger’s fuel points program provides one fuel point for every $1 spent in Kroger stores. Purchasing gas at Kroger gas stations provides the best redemption value of up to 1,000 fuel points for $1 off per gallon; at participating Shell stations, 100 points can be redeemed for 10 cents off per gallon. There’s no limit to how many fuel points can be earned each month, but they expire the last day of the month after they are earned—so be sure to use them each month to maximize your discount. Buy gas with a cash back credit card. Responsible credit card usage can reap rewards at the gas pump, too. Some credit cards have specific spending categories with high-percentage cash back amounts, including gas. Be sure to pay off your credit card balance in full each month to avoid extra costs to cover interest. Check out our picks for The Best Credit Cards For Gas In October 2021.

Why Are Gas Prices So High?

High demand for crude oil and low supply of it is pushing gas prices upward.

Crude oil, the natural resource used to produce gasoline and diesel fuel, has seen dramatic changes to its supply throughout the pandemic. When Covid-19 first hit worldwide, and fewer people were on the roads, major oil-producing companies cut back on their oil production.

Now, with restrictions lifted—and more people heading to the gas pump—there’s not enough supply to keep up with the demand. Members of OPEC+ were expected to come to an agreement in October to produce more barrels—but instead chose to maintain current production rates.

President Joe Biden decided to release millions of reserve barrels last month to push prices down. The EIA credits his decision, as well as a downgraded oil consumption forecast due to the Omicron variant, for its forecast of lower prices—but it also warns that these projections could change.

Gas prices were already turbulent before OPEC+’s reluctance to increase production. In April, the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline, was the target of a cyberattack that forced it offline for six days. The shutdown led to gas shortages nationwide, and pushed average prices above $3 before Memorial Day, when they were expected to rise.

A breach and spill in a key pipeline that supplies fuel to the southeast occurred on Oct. 1, and repairs were slowed by heavy rain and flooding.

The combined consequences of these scenarios mean states all over the country are seeing higher gas prices. California’s average gas price per gallon is a whopping $4.68, and Nevada’s currently sits at $3.89.

