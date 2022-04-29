Gas prices boost OMV Q1 sales but Nord Stream hurts net result

Austrian oil and gas group OMV reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Friday, citing higher market prices, though it made a loss over the period due to impairments related to the discontinued Nord Stream 2 project.

OMV said its consolidated sales jumped 146% to 15.83 billion euros ($16.66 billion) due to booming market prices, especially for natural gas, though its net financial loss widened to 1.04 billion euros due to the write-down of a Nord Stream 2 loan.

