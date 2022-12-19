US Markets

Gas price cap deal within reach, EU energy chief says

December 19, 2022 — 02:32 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer and Kate Abnett for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A deal on a European Union gas price cap is within reach, the bloc's energy policy chief said on Monday as she arrived to a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers in Brussels, where they will attempt to approve the policy.

"I strongly believe that the deal is within reach. Of course, it requires a very strong spirit of compromise from everyone," Kadri Simson said.

